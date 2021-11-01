Wentz & Colts fall in OT to Titans 34-31

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR) - It would take overtime between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But in the end the Titans would go home with the 34-31 win.

Carson Wentz would go 27/51 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He would also have two costly interceptions in the loss.

The Colts will next host the New York Jets on Thursday.

