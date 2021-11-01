Advertisement

Wentz & Colts fall in OT to Titans 34-31

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) hits Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) hits Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in the end zone causing an interception during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 31, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR) - It would take overtime between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But in the end the Titans would go home with the 34-31 win.

Carson Wentz would go 27/51 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He would also have two costly interceptions in the loss.

The Colts will next host the New York Jets on Thursday.

