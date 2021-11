BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary women’s soccer team ended their regular season home slate with a 5-0 win over Minnesota Crookston on Sunday.

Kayla Alcott and Kaitlyn Schwass each had two goals apiece in the victory.

UMary closes out the regular season Friday at Minot State.

