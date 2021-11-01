Smithfield plant workers say they’re “fed up” with treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Workers at a Sioux Falls pork processing plant that was overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic said the company is no longer working in good faith.

A spokesman for the United Food and Commercial Workers local union say they are “fed up” with injustices at their facilities after being on the front lines of the coronavirus at the Smithfield plant for nearly two years.

Local union president B.J. Motley says that the company is speeding up lines of production, verbally abusing employees, and neglecting social distancing and sanitary measures.

In a statement to Dakota News Now,

“We are disappointed to get this feedback through the media; it is the first we are hearing of these concerns, and we disagree with the portrayal of conditions in our facility,” Vice President, Corporate Affairs Jim Monroe said in a statement to Dakota News Now. “Worker safety and a supportive work environment are top priorities. We have consistently reduced health and safety incidents below industry averages. Last year, in the earliest days of the pandemic, we moved immediately – even before any direction from health officials – to implement worker safety measures. We invested $800 million to protect our workers in Sioux Falls and at other locations worldwide from the coronavirus. We remain in full compliance with all health and safety recommendations and are dedicating significant resources in an effort to vaccinate our entire workforce. Furthermore, we are in full compliance with our collective bargaining agreement in Sioux Falls. These claims by Local 304A are inaccurate and unfair.

