Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow on the run
Cow escapes from Kist Livestock, evades law enforcement
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
(Source: pexels.com)
North Dakota law enforcement starting seat belt enforcement
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston

Latest News

Anti-Vaccine Mandates and Critical Race Theory bills submitted for special session
Nearly all Sanford employees vaccine compliant
McClusky Public School back to in-person learning following string of COVID-19 cases
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on...
Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine