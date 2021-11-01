One dead following shooting north of Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says one individual is dead following a shooting.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Monday, the department responded to a report of a shooting of an individual attempting to break into a home about three miles north of Williston. The individual who was breaking in was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.