Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow on the run
Cow escapes from Kist Livestock, evades law enforcement
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
(Source: pexels.com)
North Dakota law enforcement starting seat belt enforcement
Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions
Gov. Burgum asks Army Corps of Engineers for help amid low water levels at Lake Sakakawea
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day