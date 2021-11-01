Nearly all Sanford employees vaccine compliant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced in July it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November first.

Of the more than 3,800 employees at the Sanford Bismarck location, only sixteen have been placed on suspension as a result of noncompliance with the vaccine mandate.

Dr. Chris Meeker affirmed Sanford’s commitment to patient’s health in a statement on Monday.

“As a result of our high employee vaccination rate, we have also seen a decline in COVID-19 infections and sick leave among staff. We remain committed to doing all we can to ensure a safe care and work environment for our patients and employees,” said Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Sanford Health has 46 hospitals and is based in Sioux Falls, S.D. Across the region, 97% of Sanford’s employees are vaccinated.

According to Sanford’s policy, employees who aren’t vaccinated and haven’t received an approved exemption will be suspended for up to 60 days without pay and removed from the work schedule.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.