NDSU’s Cordell Volson named MVFV Offensive Lineman of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU’s Cordell Volson is the offensive lineman of the week in the Valley for the 3rd-time this season. The senior from Balfour, ND played both tackle and guard in the 44-2 win at home on Saturday. The Bison scored the first five times they had the ball against Indiana State.

They now have eight wins in eight games and they’re at the top of the conference at 5-0.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “He’s played everywhere in a game but center. He asked me on Saturday if he could snap the victory formation at the end so he can walk out of here saying he’s played all five. I wasn’t too excited about that, but good try by Cordell. Great kid, great motor and the other thing is when you leaders also love this place like does it’s the best of both worlds.”

Volson and the Bison have the Dakota Marker game this week. NDSU is 2nd in the F.C.S. coaches poll. South Dakota State is number-12. The game is in Brookings.

