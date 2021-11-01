Advertisement

McClusky Public School back to in-person learning following string of COVID-19 cases

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
McCLUSKY, N.D. – McClusky Public Schools are back open Monday for in-person learning at both the elementary and high school.

According to the district’s website, the Health and Safety Smart Restart Committee came to the decision this past Friday.

The school district went to distance learning last Wednesday after a string of positive COVID-19 cases.

The district did not share how many active cases there were.

Your News Leader has reached out to the district again for comment and are waiting to hear back.

