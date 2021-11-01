Lack of childcare, housing options hinders rural growth

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in Linton say they have seen an increased interest from people looking to move to rural areas because more people have found flexibility working from home. Yet, community leaders say there are two major barriers that are keeping people away: childcare and housing.

Community leaders say they’ve had numerous young families looking to move to the area, but they won’t accept a job if they can’t find childcare or a place to stay.

Around 370 children ages zero to 13 in Emmons County need care, but licensed childcare providers have room for only 173 children, according to ChildCare Aware of North Dakota. Community leaders add that even if a family finds childcare, there is a severe lack of market-rate rental homes.

“But it might be having the interim housing to get them into the community. To get them in there and then they can design and build their house,” said Brent Ekstrom, executive director of Lewis & Clark Development Group.

City leaders and the Lewis & Clark Development Group are assessing the needs of the community to create an economic strategy to address these issues.

