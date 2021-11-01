Highest spike in COVID cases reported at North Dakota State Penitentiary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Once again, coronavirus cases have spiked behind bars. The North Dakota State Penitentiary reports the highest number of active positives of its resident inmates to date.

North Department of Corrections says out of more than 525 inmates, active positives among inmates jumped from 17 last week to 63 Monday and active positives for staff jumped from 14 last week to 19 Monday.

“Our medical team, they were aware. They knew this was coming. Our facility staff, all of that. Of course, it is nothing that we want to see,” said Kayli Richards, director of communications for North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Richards adds that “COVID spread in a congregated setting is extremely difficult to avoid,” and says staff and medical professionals are working around the clock to mitigate the spread.

The facility has exceeded its isolation space and is using the gym as an infirmary for COVID positive residents.

No inmates have been sent to the hospital with COVID, but some individuals have continued to quarantine after an isolation period is complete due to their symptoms. If a resident’s symptoms progress beyond the care available at the penitentiary, staff say the inmates would be sent to Sanford.

