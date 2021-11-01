Healthcare provider burnout on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has been tough for everyone, especially the people on the front lines, working in the state’s hospitals and healthcare facilities. It’s leading to an increased rate of burnout in the healthcare profession.

The North Dakota Professional Health Program said the pandemic taken a toll on providers across the state, and it’s important to know when those who help others need help themselves.

Dr. Melissa Henke said medical provider burnout is happening at high levels. Henke says pre-pandemic, about 40 percent of medical providers said they were burned out. That number is now up to 62 percent.

“It can be a pre-state for depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, all kinds of things that may negatively impact patient care,” said Dr. Henke.

That’s where the North Dakota Professional Health Program, a confidential program that monitors medical professionals struggling with mental health and addiction problems, comes in. Organizers said they’ve seen an uptick in program participation.

“This program was originally held through the Board of Medicine, and it was separated to give physicians an opportunity to seek the help that they needed,” said Ann Leiseth, North Dakota Professional Health Program executive director.

Dr. Henke said the duration of the pandemic has been a major factor in mental health.

“When it first started, I think we all do really well in crisis mode for a short period of time, but then it came to a point of crisis fatigue,” said Henke.

As a doctor herself, Henke said it’s important to know when to ask for help.

“There are a lot of people who don’t want to seek help, because they’re afraid someone will find out, what will people think. So, we need to do a better job of treating substance use disorders and mental illness as the diseases they are,” said Henke.

Leiseth said they typically monitor physicians anywhere from one to five years to ensure they’re getting they care they need.

If you’re a healthcare provider experiencing burnout and need help, contact the North Dakota Professional Health Program at ndphp.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.