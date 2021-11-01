Advertisement

Gov. Burgum asks Army Corps of Engineers for help amid low water levels at Lake Sakakawea

By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lake Sakakawea wasn’t spared from this year’s historic drought. The annual target level for the lake is 1,837.5 feet, but the water level is expected to remain about 10 feet lower into next year. Now, Gov. Doug Burgum has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help maintain boat ramp access on the lake.

In a letter Monday, Governor Burgum noted that boat ramps at 20 of North Dakota’s 26 recreation sites would be unusable at such low level and seven main ramp locations have been flagged for siltation concerns. In past severe droughts the Corps has stepped in to help.

The group has allocated staff and funding and built make-shift roads to low-water entry points.

Governor Burgum offered assistance from state agencies.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow on the run
Cow escapes from Kist Livestock, evades law enforcement
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
(Source: pexels.com)
North Dakota law enforcement starting seat belt enforcement
Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward

Latest News

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Prosecutors begin round 2 of arguing Rodriguez death penalty
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston
ND Today: Medicare Advantage Enrollment
ND Today: Medicare Advantage Enrollment
ND Today: Fall Puzzle Wreath
ND Today : Fall Puzzle Wreath