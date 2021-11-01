Gov. Burgum asks Army Corps of Engineers for help amid low water levels at Lake Sakakawea

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lake Sakakawea wasn’t spared from this year’s historic drought. The annual target level for the lake is 1,837.5 feet, but the water level is expected to remain about 10 feet lower into next year. Now, Gov. Doug Burgum has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help maintain boat ramp access on the lake.

In a letter Monday, Governor Burgum noted that boat ramps at 20 of North Dakota’s 26 recreation sites would be unusable at such low level and seven main ramp locations have been flagged for siltation concerns. In past severe droughts the Corps has stepped in to help.

The group has allocated staff and funding and built make-shift roads to low-water entry points.

Governor Burgum offered assistance from state agencies.

