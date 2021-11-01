Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex

WILLISTON, N.D. - Joshua Kringen, a former Williston business owner, was accused of paying a 16-year-old girl for sex earlier this year. After a long and controversial process, he took a plea agreement Monday that will keep him out of jail.

The former owner of Mondak Sports was charged with two felonies: Patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and corruption or solicitation of minors after he paid a 16-year-old for sex after communicating through a cell phone app. The latter charge was dismissed last week and as the trial was set to begin on October 26, it was announced he would take a plea agreement.

“Mr. Kringen will be entering a plea of guilty of the class A misdemeanor of fornication,” said Jaakan Williams, state’s attorney.

Under the plea agreement, the charge would be amended to fornication, with 10 days in jail suspended and a year of unsupervised probation. The minor’s parents spoke in court blasting the justice system for giving Kringen a “slap on the wrist” and for what his actions have caused them.

“You’re a predator. You like to pay for sex. You like them young. You’ll do it again... Our system enables scums like you to do it. It’s a travesty,” said Jane Doe’s father.

“But knowing as a mother that you can’t just put a band-aid on this owie... I can’t say, ‘Let momma kiss your owie and it will all be ok,’” said Doe’s mother.

Attorney Jeff Nehring, who represented Kringen, said the agreement “embodies justice.”

“Jane Doe went on this adult site, certified that she was 18-years-old, she created a fake profile,” said Nehring.

Judge Benjamin Johnson accepted the plea agreement after weighing the factors during the process. He said while it doesn’t excuse Kringen’s actions, there could have been a defense made that Jane Doe lied about her age to be on that app. He concluded by saying he understood that some people will be disappointed with the decision, but that the system is still the best way to resolve these issues.

Other terms of the plea agreement were that Kringen should have no contact with the victim and restitution reserved up to the next 60 days.

