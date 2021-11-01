Dickinson State University secures NSAA football championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State secured the North Star Conference football championship over the weekend. The Hawks crushed Mayville State and Valley City State topped Waldorf which means there is no chance DSU can fail to be league champs.

Dickinson State scored 53 points and it rolled up 521 total yards against the Comets, plus Conor McCarvel is the offensive player of the week.

The defense only allowed seven points in the game as D.S.U. won for the sixth straight time in the conference.

Riley Lindner, DSU running back, said: “It feels great. We started the year off 0-2. The first game we were a little rusty going into it. Western, we should have won but we had some downfalls and once we got into conference play everybody has stepped up and everybody is doing their part and it’s great.”

Pete Stanton, DSU head coach, said: “We got a lot of work to do yet. It was a big win for us last week in Valley City. By getting this one and them beating Waldorf we got a two-game lead with two games to do so if we can get a win next week, we can win the conference. We still have to continue to go 1-0 every week and now this is the start of our playoffs and we got to stay with that run.”

Isaiah Kludt is the special teams player of the week again. He had 101-yards of punt returns and a touchdown.

In the NAIA, you get an automatic berth in the playoffs if you win the conference and you’re ranked in the top 25, which is why winning the last two game are very important for Dickinson State.

