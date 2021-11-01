Advertisement

Dickinson State University secures NSAA football championship

DSU - NSAA Football Champions
DSU - NSAA Football Champions(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State secured the North Star Conference football championship over the weekend. The Hawks crushed Mayville State and Valley City State topped Waldorf which means there is no chance DSU can fail to be league champs.

Dickinson State scored 53 points and it rolled up 521 total yards against the Comets, plus Conor McCarvel is the offensive player of the week.

The defense only allowed seven points in the game as D.S.U. won for the sixth straight time in the conference.

Riley Lindner, DSU running back, said: “It feels great. We started the year off 0-2. The first game we were a little rusty going into it. Western, we should have won but we had some downfalls and once we got into conference play everybody has stepped up and everybody is doing their part and it’s great.”

Pete Stanton, DSU head coach, said: “We got a lot of work to do yet. It was a big win for us last week in Valley City. By getting this one and them beating Waldorf we got a two-game lead with two games to do so if we can get a win next week, we can win the conference. We still have to continue to go 1-0 every week and now this is the start of our playoffs and we got to stay with that run.”

Isaiah Kludt is the special teams player of the week again. He had 101-yards of punt returns and a touchdown.

In the NAIA, you get an automatic berth in the playoffs if you win the conference and you’re ranked in the top 25, which is why winning the last two game are very important for Dickinson State.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow on the run
Cow escapes from Kist Livestock, evades law enforcement
European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
(Source: pexels.com)
North Dakota law enforcement starting seat belt enforcement
Williston Shooting
One dead following shooting north of Williston

Latest News

NDSU’s Cordell Volson named MVFV Offensive Lineman of the Week
10PM Sportscast - 10/31/21
10PM Sportscast - 10/31/21
5pm Sportscast 10/31/21
5pm Sportscast 10/31/21
Minnesota Vikings logo
Cowboys edge Vikings 20-16