Dickinson Midgets football win road playoff game

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only one team won a road playoff game in high school football last week and Dickinson is that team in Class-11A. The Midgets went to Fargo and beat South 9-7. With a score like that, it’s easy to see that defense made the difference, even though South scored on the first drive.

John Tuchscherer, Dickinson head coach, said: “Our guys were focusing and continued to battle for four quarters, so I told our guys this after the game at this time of the year defense is going to win you some football games, and I thought they played really well. And offensively, we were able to do something when we needed to.”

The Midgets will be in Bismarck on Friday to face top seeded St. Mary’s.

