UMary Football grabs 1st home win of the year over Concordia-St. Paul

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The UMary football team finally picked up their first home win of the season on Saturday, defeating Concordia-St. Paul 42 to 17.

Logan Nelson would accumulate four passing touchdowns to lead the Marauder offense.

Danny Kittner also had a day to remember. He became the school’s new single season record holder for receiving yards.

UMary (3-6) will host Minot State on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.