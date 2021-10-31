UMary Football grabs 1st home win of the year over Concordia-St. Paul
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The UMary football team finally picked up their first home win of the season on Saturday, defeating Concordia-St. Paul 42 to 17.
Logan Nelson would accumulate four passing touchdowns to lead the Marauder offense.
Danny Kittner also had a day to remember. He became the school’s new single season record holder for receiving yards.
UMary (3-6) will host Minot State on Saturday.
