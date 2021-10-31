Advertisement

UMary Football grabs 1st home win of the year over Concordia-St. Paul

U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary Marauders logo(U-Mary)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - The UMary football team finally picked up their first home win of the season on Saturday, defeating Concordia-St. Paul 42 to 17.

Logan Nelson would accumulate four passing touchdowns to lead the Marauder offense.

Danny Kittner also had a day to remember. He became the school’s new single season record holder for receiving yards.

UMary (3-6) will host Minot State on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward
John Caleb Pyles
Dickinson man arrested after shooting
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
New Town man accused of attacking law enforcement with broken garden hoe, screwdriver
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Breaking: Burgum makes deal with Legislature for special session

Latest News

UND logo
Late TD lifts Missouri State over UND 32 to 28
NDSU logo
NDSU improves to 8-0 with rout over Indiana State
sports 10/30
6PM Sportscast 10/30/21
10PM Sportscast 10/29/2021
10PM Sportscast 10/29/2021