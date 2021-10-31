UDPATE: WF officer ‘in critical condition,’ transferred to Neb. after suffering heart attack on duty

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A West Fargo Police officer has been transferred to a Nebraska hospital and remains in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on Oct. 31 at the Cass County Jail.

Officials said 29-year-old officer Tim Brown was booking two women into jail when he collapsed and became unresponsive. Cass County Sheriff’s office began life-saving measures before Brown was transported to a local hospital and admitted into the ICU.

Upon further evaluation, Officer Brown was transferred by medical flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Sunday afternoon to receive specialized care.

His medical team states that Officer Brown remains on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and is in critical condition. Officials say Brown has been exhibiting positive signs since arriving in Omaha, including opening his eyes, but report there is still the potential for setbacks.

Leading up to the incident, officials said Brown and two other West Fargo Police officers were responding to a report of two women with felony warrants stemming from an Oct. 18 aggravated assault in Fargo. Brown arrested 25-year-old Shalonda Profit and 29-year-old Brittany Hatcher.

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said Profit complied with the officers, but Hatcher resisted arrest and had to be physically moved and placed in the cop car by Brown.

Officer Brown is the second West Fargo officer to have a heart attack on duty this year. 40-year-old West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died from a heart attack on Tuesday, May 18th, at the police station.

“We’re trying to move forward from the incident that happened earlier this year,” said chief Otterness, “This is certainly a tragic event.”

Chief Otterness said he hopes for a different outcome.

“We’re optimistic,” said the police chief, “There is still a chance officer Brown can pull through this.”

Brown is married with two young sons.

Before he was sworn into the West Fargo Police department on Oct. 18, 2021, he was with the Memphis Police Department. Brown also spent four years as an active-duty combat medic.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the West Fargo Police Association to raise funds for Officer Brown and his family. The fundraiser is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/financial-support-of-officer-tim-brown. Alternatively, donations can be made at Bell Bank to the West Fargo Police Association account in support of Officer Tim Brown.

