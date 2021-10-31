Trick-or-treaters visit the Governor’s Residence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trick-or-treaters were welcomed at the North Dakota Governor’s Residence Sunday afternoon.

This year, Governor Burgum dressed up as a Department of Transportation employee to promote the state’s DOT system. He continued the long-standing tradition of giving families candy. Children also learned about the different equipment used to work on roadways throughout the state.

”We do have thousands of jobs open in the state of North Dakota including in DOT so if anyone is really interested, we’re hiring. But again, it’s just great we know that, what kids doesn’t love a big truck,” said Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND).

Trick or Treating at the Governor’s Mansion dates back several decades.

