‘Spook Out Cancer’ raises funds for Bismarck Cancer Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Puklich Chevrolet in Bismarck hosted their 7th annual “Spook Out Cancer” event Saturday, complete with trunk-or-treating and an online auction.

Organizers said nearly 1,200 cars came through the trunk-or-treat line. The event also met the goal of raising $50,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

You can still participate in the online auction until Monday at www.puklichchevrolet.com.

All proceeds go toward the cancer center.

