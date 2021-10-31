Advertisement

‘Spook Out Cancer’ raises funds for Bismarck Cancer Center

"Spook Out Cancer" event
"Spook Out Cancer" event(Puklich Chevrolet)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Puklich Chevrolet in Bismarck hosted their 7th annual “Spook Out Cancer” event Saturday, complete with trunk-or-treating and an online auction.

Organizers said nearly 1,200 cars came through the trunk-or-treat line. The event also met the goal of raising $50,000 for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

You can still participate in the online auction until Monday at www.puklichchevrolet.com.

All proceeds go toward the cancer center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward
John Caleb Pyles
Dickinson man arrested after shooting
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
New Town man accused of attacking law enforcement with broken garden hoe, screwdriver
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Breaking: Burgum makes deal with Legislature for special session

Latest News

deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
sports 10/30
6PM Sportscast 10/30/21
aurora possible weather
Evening Weather 10/30/21
halloween on hoover
Halloween friendship: Two Bismarck teens create display and donate money raised