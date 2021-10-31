Advertisement

Secretary of State wants Election Day display

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All year, the State Capitol has been studying, questioning and changing how much space is used within the building.

Many departments are losing space because their employees are working remotely, but some are looking to gain space for public access.

The Secretary of State’s Office wants to set up an area within the Capitol where they can hold election day equipment to show how it operates.

The office hopes this will boost confidence in North Dakota’s election day technology.

“We felt that having a place inside the Capitol that’s accessible to the public where all of the tabulators, everything that’s used on election day is in place would be good,” said Sec. of State Al Jaeger, R-N.D.

He added the office has the funds to set up the display space, and are asking the legislature to help find space for it.

