North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central Time on Friday, November 5th. Mike Anderson gives us a preview in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

Thousands of deer hunters will hit the field in early November to participate in the always anticipated deer gun season. However, some hunting units experienced an EHD outbreak leading up to the season.

“So in the units where we had the EHD outbreak, hunters are going to notice probably a reduction in the number of deer they see depending on where they hunt in those units. If those units weren’t affected evenly across the unit so there’s going to be areas where there is good deer populations and possibly, you know, areas that might need some harvest,” said Casey Anderson, NDGF wildlife division chief.

In the last couple of years, with mild winters and descent fawning habitat, whitetail deer populations were trending upwards.

“And time will tell exactly what the EHD outbreak did in those areas. But for the rest of the state for sure, there should be good whitetail populations,” said Casey.

Mule deer numbers have also been going in the right direction in the last couple of years.

“The mule deer populations have been trending up fairly well in a lot of our mule deer units…The folks are out flying right now, and that’ll help determine how many fawns we had on the ground this summer,” said Casey.

There are a few changes to this year’s regulations deer hunters need to be aware of.

“We have some CWD transportation restrictions, go on our website and look for those units that are affected and have some of those restrictions. We have the electronic posting that’s new and been ramped up. And if you go through our website on that, there’s information on how hunters can use that and make that work,” said Casey.

Hunters have a new transportation option this year that involves taking photos after harvesting and tagging your deer, which allows you to leave your deer head in the field to help stop the spread of chronic wasting disease.

“So the most important thing is they go through the fall as to enjoy their time outdoors and be safe,” said Casey.

For more information on the 2021 deer gun season in North Dakota, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

