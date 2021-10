FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team remained unbeaten on the year on Saturday when they took down Indiana State 44 to 2.

Cam Miller would lead the team offensively tossing three touchdowns in the victory.

NDSU (8-0) will next play at South Dakota State for the annual Dakota Marker game.

