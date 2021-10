SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFYR) - The UND football team would give up 15 unanswered points late on Saturday to fall to Missouri State 32 to 28.

Despite the loss, Otis Weah would still have a solid game for North Dakota. He finished with 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

North Dakota (3-5) will host Youngstown State next Saturday.

