Advertisement

European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new grocery store is opening in Bismarck this weekend. Little Odessa will be a family-run specialty grocery store with food from Moldova and Ukraine.

The Punga family has lived in North Dakota for nearly a decade, and now, as they open a store with products from home, they are eager to share their culture with the Bismarck community.

“I want to make this town, or city, to feel like home for many of us who are here. Sometimes you want to remember that they’re coming from another part of the world and you want to eat something from your country. The nostalgia of it,” said Mirabela Punga, owner of Little Odessa.

Mirabela says she chose the name ‘Little Odessa’ because she knows there’s lots of people in North Dakota who are descendants of Germans from Russia, and Ukraine shares a border with Russia. Little Odessa will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview
New Town man accused of attacking law enforcement with broken garden hoe, screwdriver
High grocery prices
High grocery prices no match for community goodwill in Bismarck
Dickinson State student creates petition on program, administration concerns

Latest News

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
Secretary of State wants Election Day display
bison score
10PM Sportscast 10/30/21
"Spook Out Cancer" event
‘Spook Out Cancer’ raises funds for Bismarck Cancer Center
deer gun season
North Dakota Outdoors: Deer gun season preview