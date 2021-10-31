European grocery store opening in Bismarck on October 31

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new grocery store is opening in Bismarck this weekend. Little Odessa will be a family-run specialty grocery store with food from Moldova and Ukraine.

The Punga family has lived in North Dakota for nearly a decade, and now, as they open a store with products from home, they are eager to share their culture with the Bismarck community.

“I want to make this town, or city, to feel like home for many of us who are here. Sometimes you want to remember that they’re coming from another part of the world and you want to eat something from your country. The nostalgia of it,” said Mirabela Punga, owner of Little Odessa.

Mirabela says she chose the name ‘Little Odessa’ because she knows there’s lots of people in North Dakota who are descendants of Germans from Russia, and Ukraine shares a border with Russia. Little Odessa will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

