Drive-up trunk or treat event in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those who wanted a fast trick-or-treat experience or maybe wanted to social distance, a church in Mandan came up with a solution to both.

Mandan United Methodist Church held a drive-up trunk or treat event for families. This isn’t the first time they’ve opened up the parking lot to the community and said they need more and more volunteers to prep Halloween candy every year.

”Some of these kids are from our church and I know them but it’s just cool that they’re excited about something that we’re doing and it’s just neat to see the excitement in their eyes,” said Lisa Rhodes.

Rhodes said it took 30 volunteers to put together more than 700 candy bags.

