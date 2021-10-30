Who can get a booster shot?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots. The most recent recommendation is a booster shot for people who are sixty-five and older, and people over eighteen who work or live in high-risk settings. The question is: what counts as a high-risk setting?

“A lot of times what they mean is things like meat packing plants and also health care organizations. So, hospitals, long-term care associations, assisted living centers. They’ve defined it somewhat narrowly, but there’s always some subjectivity to it,” said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Meeker says the places he listed are primarily the type of places the CDC considers to be high-risk situations where you might want to consider getting a booster. If you’re wondering whether you qualify for a booster shot, ask your primary care physician.

