Advertisement

Who can get a booster shot?

Dr. Chris Meeker
Dr. Chris Meeker(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots. The most recent recommendation is a booster shot for people who are sixty-five and older, and people over eighteen who work or live in high-risk settings. The question is: what counts as a high-risk setting?

“A lot of times what they mean is things like meat packing plants and also health care organizations. So, hospitals, long-term care associations, assisted living centers. They’ve defined it somewhat narrowly, but there’s always some subjectivity to it,” said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Meeker says the places he listed are primarily the type of places the CDC considers to be high-risk situations where you might want to consider getting a booster. If you’re wondering whether you qualify for a booster shot, ask your primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jeff Hoverson
North Dakota lawmaker barred from flight following incident with Minot TSA agent
Cattle
Amid tumultuous meat market, North Dakota producers take matters into their own hands
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot

Latest News

Dickinson state student creates petition on program, administration concerns
Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward
In the wake of the news of the passing of WWII hero Lynn Aas, local and state leaders paid...
Remembering the life and legacy of Minot’s Lynn Aas
She said a handful of staff members recently found out there were "close contacts" and the...
Minot Library Director defends decision to cancel children’s programming amid COVID-19 concerns