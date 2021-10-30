Advertisement

US Supreme Court agrees to hear ND clean energy case

(ND Clean Energy Case)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a lawsuit involving North Dakota, and may eventually hear a second case as well.

The first one involves the EPA’s authority to limit greenhouse gases.

The case involves a provision of the Clean Air Act that requires the EPA to identify the best system for emission reduction and work with states to develop pollution control plans.

Energy producing states, including North Dakota, argue that Congress did not give the agency the power to impose carbon emissions standards that are impossible for coal burning or natural gas power plants.

If justices rule against the EPA, it would likely complicate the Biden Administration’s hopes to impose tougher emissions regulations.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said about the move: “The federal court in Washington got it wrong, so we have to go back to the Supreme Court to preserve the State’s authority to regulate energy and protect the environment and reject command-and-control micro-managing from federal bureaucrats in Washington DC.”

