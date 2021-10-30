Sen. Hoeven visits North Bakken Expansion Pipeline project

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, visited Watford City Friday afternoon to see the progress on WBI Energy’s North Bakken Expansion Pipeline, which he said will reduce flaring in the region.

The Senator led a bipartisan effort to get the project federally approved earlier this year. The $260 million expansion will provide an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas takeaway capacity for operators.

Hoeven said the need for projects like North Bakken are needed to reduce energy costs and help ensure the U.S. remains energy secure.

“This is the kind of pipeline that will bring more energy to market and help power this country; a great example of North Dakota being an energy powerhouse,” said Hoeven.

The project is expected to be completed by February.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.