Advertisement

Mandan first responders put on Trunk-or-Treat for safe Halloween fun

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, little monsters, goblins, and even a unicorn headed out in Mandan to “trunk” or treat.

The youngsters stopped to see Mandan’s first responders including firemen, paramedics, and law enforcement.

This is the third year that the departments put on the event. First responders say they hope to provide a safe Halloween environment to kids and parents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jeff Hoverson
North Dakota lawmaker barred from flight following incident with Minot TSA agent
Cattle
Amid tumultuous meat market, North Dakota producers take matters into their own hands
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot

Latest News

The Senator led a bipartisan effort to get the project federally approved earlier this year.
Sen. Hoeven visits North Bakken Expansion Pipeline project
Law enforcement says to ‘wear reflective material,’ and stay safe this Halloween
High grocery prices
High grocery prices no match for community goodwill in Bismarck
Dr. Chris Meeker
Who can get a booster shot?