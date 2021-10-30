Mandan first responders put on Trunk-or-Treat for safe Halloween fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday, little monsters, goblins, and even a unicorn headed out in Mandan to “trunk” or treat.

The youngsters stopped to see Mandan’s first responders including firemen, paramedics, and law enforcement.

This is the third year that the departments put on the event. First responders say they hope to provide a safe Halloween environment to kids and parents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.