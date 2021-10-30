Law enforcement says to ‘wear reflective material,’ and stay safe this Halloween

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Once in an “orange” moon Halloween falls on a weekend, which means more time for treats. But law enforcement wants kids and parents to be watchful for unwanted “tricks.”

Many organizations host “safe” trick-or-treating events, like “trunk-or-treat,” which gives parents the opportunity to take their kids out during the day in a well-lit environment.

For those, that plan to enjoy other festivities Halloween weekend, law enforcement has some advice:

“Just make sure you pay attention to the kids out there, and the groups of them because they travel in groups,” said Mandan Police chief Jason Ziegler.

Chief Ziegler encourages trick-or-treaters to travel in groups, use reflective tape or material on costumes, and avoid darkened homes. He asks that drivers drive sober and use additional caution.

The next Trunk-or-Treat in the Bis-Man area will be held on Saturday at Charity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Another Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

