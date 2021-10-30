High grocery prices no match for community goodwill in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With food prices on the rise and showing no signs of slowing down, economists say this year will be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever.

Higher prices won’t deter the Banquet, an organization in Bismarck that serves free community meals at Trinity Lutheran Church four days a week.

This Thanksgiving, they’re planning to prepare food for about three hundred and fifty people, which, despite higher prices, is consistent with years past.

Marion Kiefer has been volunteering with the Banquet for years.

“The people that come are just so grateful and it just warms my heart every time. They’ll walk up to you and say thank you, and in their eyes you can see they do appreciate it. They really do need the meal and the compassion,” said Kiefer.

Marion says she understands the hardships that fall upon families, and it’s the Bismarck community’s ability to band together that she loves.

“It’s just a blessing for me to be able to help. I know times are tough for a lot of families, a lot of people. If I can help in any way, I’ll certainly do it,” she said.

Organizers say the Banquet is vital for the community.

“There’s people out there that need the help in the community, whether people want to believe that or not. There’s struggling people, there’s lower income people, people that live paycheck to paycheck,” said Karla Eisenbeisz, executive director of the Banquet.

Karla says all are welcome at Thanksgiving this year: “There’s a free meal available for families to bring their children, for seniors who are lonely who want to come for the fellowship. This year, Ministry on the Margins will be sponsoring Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers expect to prepare 150 pounds of turkey.”

Sixteen years ago, the Banquet served members of the community one day a week. This April, it will expand its services to seven days a week. If you’d like information about The Banquet, visit thebanquetnd.com.

