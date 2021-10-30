Halloween friendship: Two Bismarck teens create display and donate money raised

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck teens formed a friendship over their love for Halloween, and their families are using the display as a way to help others.

There’s no question that one of the most complex homemade Halloween displays is on Hoover Ave. in Bismarck. But it’s the story behind the animatronics that makes it a real thriller.

Members of the Kaiser family are setting up Halloween decorations.

“Will that work okay? Yup, we’re good.”

Jordan Heyd and Lucas Kaiser met at a Halloween store about six years ago and became friends over their shared love of the decor.

“They started collecting (Halloween items) and then they started a yard display and we just decided to do a yard together,” said Jordan.

Jordan estimates there’s more than $100,000 and hundreds of animatronics on display. For five years, they welcome people to go through the haunted display in their parents’ yard.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it, ‘cause in the end it’s fun and we raise money for Sanford,” said Lucas.

They raised around $1,500 last year. Jordan says his favorite thing is watching everyone’s reaction to the displays.

The pair says planning for Halloween 2022 starts November 1.

The display is open until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 and from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.