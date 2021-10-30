Dickinson state student creates petition on program, administration concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State students are hoping an online petition will help bring about changes in their department.

The petition shares concerns about faculty losses and allegations about the current administration. Students who stand by the petition say they’re worried about their program, and the school’s future.

DSU’s president says things are not perfect but does not agree with items in the petition.

More than two hundred people have signed the online petition Dickinson State University student Stephanie Schendel created.

She and other Natural Sciences students hope it will share their concerns about their program and school administrators.

“We would like to get our programming to the quality and capacity that it was before the pandemic hit, and we’ve sustained all of these faculty and staff losses,” said Stephanie Schendel, student.

She says the Natural Sciences Department has lost four tenured faculty, and no positions have been filled.

Students fear they will not be able to complete their necessary courses on time.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about other things besides my grades to graduate, I shouldn’t have to worry about if the administration is going to offer a position so someone will come and teach the classes I need to graduate next semester,” said Haily Van Beek, student.

The petition is addressed to the State Board of Higher Education, the state’s university system and Dickinson State stakeholders. It demands the resignation or termination of several DSU administrators for their management of this matter, and for other items, including claims of possible grant fraud.

President Stephen Easton denies this allegation.

“We haven’t done it all perfectly, there was one transaction that we didn’t get the procurement right on, that is not fraud, there is no grant fraud,” said Stephen Easton, Dickinson State President.

Easton says he is aware of the Natural Sciences students’ concerns. He says they are searching for three of the four positions, and not all of them will be tenured.

He says he knows that not every decision they have made has been popular, and he says they have been in the best interest of the university.

“Everything we can reasonably do to deal with those situations, but I certainly understand those are difficult for students,” said Easton.

Stephanie hopes the petition can reach eight hundred signatures and that things can get back to normal.

“It is going to take a lot of hands-on deck and some serious quick moving reparations to get things back up to the speed that they should be to be able to deliver these courses,” said Schendel.

Easton says he welcomes conversations with students or faculty with concerns.

