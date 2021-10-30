Badlands Big Sticks jumping to new collegiate summer baseball league in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being a founding member of the Expedition League, a collegiate summer baseball league throughout the Upper Midwest, the Badlands Big Sticks are heading to new league.

The new league is called the Independence League, with its inaugural season in 2022. The Independence League will be comprised of seven pre-existing organizations, all of which are moving from the Expedition league.

Those organizations include the Badlands Big Sticks, Canyon County Spuds, Casper Horse Heads, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Western Nebraska Pioneers, and Spearfish Sasquatch.

“The city of Dickinson and its surrounding communities should expect the exact same Big Sticks. From the atmosphere, to the players on the field, to the in between-inning games. Everything will stay the same.” said Big Sticks General Manager Jason Watson. “Our job is to make sure the fans enjoy their time at the ballpark, and that’s our focus. The family atmosphere. We’re still plugging away getting ready for 2022.”

On the home page of the new league’s website (IndependenceLeague.com), it states “The Great Plains will be flourishing with baseball in 2022 as Independence League Baseball joins the summer collegiate baseball scene”, followed by “Independence League Baseball is actively recruiting and vetting additional teams, venues and operators for the 2022 season and beyond. Announcements on these and more will be shared as commitments are finalized.”

The Big Sticks were a founding team in 2018 of the Expedition League, and made the championship series in each of the first three seasons, winning it all in 2019. They made the playoffs this past summer but lost in the semifinals to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the eventual league champions.

The Independence League season will run from May 24th through July 30th, with a week-long playoff to crown the Inaugural Season Champion. Schedules to be released later.

