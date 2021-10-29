St. Mary’s Football Playoff Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s post-season time for both 11AA and 11A teams this evening as the quarterfinal round will get underway for both classes. One of those teams taking part, is the St. Mary’s Saints. The Saints are making their first appearance as a member of 11A because it’s the first year of 11A.

It’s the first time this year that both teams have met on the gridiron, but just last season they played against each other three times, with the Saints outscoring the Firebirds, 138-7.

However, this year’s team knows last season’s scores don’t reflect what tonight’s match-up will be like.

Both the Devils Lake and St. Mary’s football teams have history, but a lot has changed since their last meeting in October of 2020.

“Last year, we played them three times which is quite a lot. But they’re a different team this year, they have a quarterback back this year that didn’t play last year. They’re athletic and their line is pretty good,” said Brit Senftner, St. Mary’s Saints.

A changed team mixed with the added pressure of the post-season.

St. Mary’s Head Coach Dan Smrekar said: “You get to the playoffs, and you just never know. We talked to the kids, you either play well or go home, you’re done. So, Devils Lake is a scary team, they’re a good team. They’ve had some games that they’ve played very well, and they’ve had some games they haven’t. But they’re very capable of beating us if we don’t come ready to play.”

But being ready shouldn’t be an issue for the Saints, as they’ve faced a lot this season.

“Throughout the year we went through a lot of adversity. We’ve all grown close together and become a great team. Everyone stepped it up from the line to even the scout squad. Everyone’s showing up and getting better every day,” said Isaac Felchle, St. Mary’s Saints.

With the team camaraderie peaking, there’s one thing the team can’t do come game time.

“As we approach games, you can’t go into a playoff game and beat yourself, you have to respect your opponent. But you have to take care of your business and not beat yourself with turnovers or penalties. So that’s kind of where our focus is,” said Smrekar.

The Saints hope to continue to play right here at Smrekar Field because with a win. They will host a semi-final game a week from Friday.

