South Prairie School among hundreds across the nation facing lunch room shortages

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – Schools across the country are feeling the impacts of the supply chain shortage, creating major issues in lunchrooms, including those in the South Prairie School district.

Lunch time is one of the best parts of the school day for some kids, but not being able to eat the same lunch with the other kids because of an allergy can be tough for students and their parents.

“I just pack her lunch every single day now and she gets upset because she just wants to eat lunch with her friends, be exactly like her friends. We kind of can’t. She’s eating the same things almost every single day,” said Hayley Horner, a parent at South Prairie School.

Usually, South Prairie School would be able to provide different meal options for students with food allergies but now the lunch menu is constantly revolving after the school’s main food distributor dropped their district due to supply chain shortages.

“Anything quick they’re having a hard time receiving. That would be canned goods, fruits, vegetables. One of our kid’s favorites is chicken nuggets. We can’t get chicken nuggets in and that’s hard for the kids,” said Lisa Yester, the head cook at South Prairie School.

Making everyday a new challenge for some parents.

“Some days she can eat school lunches, some days she can’t and so her teacher will text me every day whether the menu is the same or has changed,” said Horner.

As well as the lunchroom staff who serve up to 500 kids a day.

“You try to get creative with what you can and it’s more of a you hope this is going to work out because you hope you get enough in to serve everybody,” said Yester.

With no relief in sight, lunchroom staff are asking for understanding.

“We are a little more lax as far as meeting our requirements, we still aim to meet them daily some days it’s just you know, parents just be a little more understanding of what we can and can’t get in,” said Yester.

Yester added that they will do whatever it takes to make sure kids get a fresh meal every single day.

Yester said they have had to go to stores like Walmart, Marketplace, and Sam’s Club to outsource for food and paper products.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.