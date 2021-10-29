Skeletons on the move: Bismarck neighbors share Halloween spirit by posing skeleton decorations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We may all have skeletons in our closets, things we don’t want others to know about.

But homeowners in one south Bismarck neighborhood have their skeletons on full display this Halloween.

The skeletons on Munich Drive will definitely make you smile, which we think is good news. But you’ve got to keep an eye on these piles of bones, because they’re constantly on the move.

The Sabot kids love Halloween.

“Christmas is close to it, but I think Halloween is definitely my favorite,” said 12-year-old Deacon Sabot.

“We have a bunch of tombstones and spider webs, and pumpkins and all this fun stuff,” added his 9-year-old sister, Autumn Sabot.

They also have a skeleton.

“His name is Bones,” said Autumn.

“We like to move him around in our yard and pose him doing some funny things,” said Deacon.

Deacon has been snapping photos of all those funny poses. His favorite: Bones relaxing after a hard day.

“He had lemonade in his hand. It was pretty funny,” recalled Deacon.

“It made me chuckle,” Autumn said.

Sometimes, Bones is a little naughty, like the time he climbed a ladder outside Autumn’s window.

“I saw a skeleton face in the window and I literally jumped!” she said.

It seems Bones’ antics might be contagious. There are quite a few skeletons in the Sabot’s south Bismarck neighborhood. All of them are on the move.

“He’s riding a tricycle,” pointed out Autumn as they walked around their neighborhood.

The Sabot kids keep close tabs on the neighborhood skeletons, taking notes of their playful poses.

“I like that one,” said Deacon, pointing at a skeleton wearing a raincoat.

There’s even a dinosaur skeleton at one neighbor’s house.

And let there be no bones about it, this is just the beginning of the Halloween fun on this street.

“Next year I think we’ll have more,” predicted Deacon.

And that means more mischief for Bones. He’s already moved from the tree to what some may say is a much more relaxing position. Bones is fishing off the front porch.

Don’t expect Bones to be fishing for too long. Deacon and his dad have big plans for him for Halloween night.

