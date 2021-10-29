Advertisement

School Resource Officer’s ‘senior pictures’ bring joy to community

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new sheriff’s deputy in town for some North Dakota schools. Over the past year, kids have gotten to know Morton County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer (SRO) David Tomlinson. He’s fondly known as Deputy Tommy. Now, he’s reached a “major” high-school milestone.

Deputy Tommy is opening the door to improve relationships with students.

“Every day when he walks in the door, kids will say, ‘Hi officer Tommy,’ or ‘Hi Tommy.’ He’s very friendly,” said New Salem High School senior Peighton Wait.

He is in school not only to play but also to work.

“If kids aren’t talking to us about what’s going on, there’s not much we can do. So, that’s why we want to build those relationships, so when these students have an issue or know of an issue, they have no issue coming to law enforcement about that,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy Tomlinson

SRO’s are meant to aid in student well-being, safety, crime prevention, and education.

“It’s not all about arresting and taking people to jail. It’s about going out there and assisting the students and faculty and making the community better,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier

Deputy Tommy has run with his position to his next high school milestone: a set of “senior pictures” just like the kids.

“I’m actually planning on putting them in the yearbook,” said Wait.

Everyone had a peak at the fun pics.

“Well, I hope Tommy’s not graduating from us. When I first saw the video, I thought where’s he going? We’re the best school there is! So, we want Tommy back. It’s been a great partnership,” said New Salem-Almont superintendent Brian Christopherson.

Chrisopherson adds that an SRO presence has given students additional opportunities to talk with someone when they need to.

Deputy Tommy’s asked for help narrowing down which photo will be used in the yearbook.

“The senior pictures idea was just another way to let the students know that we’re not only law enforcement, we’re also here to kind of understand what they go through,” added Deputy Tomlinson.

Deputy Tommy hopes to keep cheering for the students’ success in New Salem and in schools across the Almont and New Flasher school districts.

The sheriff’s department shared Deputy Tommy’s senior pictures on Facebook. The public is now choosing between four pictures to see which snapshot will make it into this year’s yearbook.

