Remembering the life and legacy of Minot’s Lynn Aas

MINOT, N.D. – If you live in the Minot area, you probably know the name Lynn Aas, a decorated World War II veteran. Your News Leader learned Friday morning that Lynn passed away Thursday at his home in Minot, just a few months after turning 100 years old.

Here’s a look back at Lynn’s life and legacy.

In 1941, when America was attacked, Lynn Aas, then a young man, felt compelled to serve his country. He would soon find himself halfway around the globe, in the center of a world conflict, surviving a rough landing in a glider and a shrapnel attack.

In 2015, Aas would return to Europe, to the very theatres of war he survived, this time to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a major turning point in the war. He also returned to the spot of his attack, and told us about the experience.

“I had my combat jacket on that had a bullet hole in it, and that somewhat impressed the people when I can say ‘This is where my foxhole was, and this is where I received the wound,’” Aas told KMOT in 2015.

Aas would receive the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and later in life, France’s Knight of the Legion of Honor medal.

During his return to Europe, Aas recalled how the people of Belgium and other countries welcomed him and other veterans with open arms.

“They realized that America was there not to invade, not to conquer, not to take away anything, not to take away their liberties, but were there to restore to them their freedom,” he said.

When he returned to the states after the war, Aas studied law at the University of North Dakota, and even served four terms in the state legislature. He became involved in the Minot community, giving back in a different way, but it was his bravery on the battlefield that followed him wherever he went.

“We’ve got Private 1st Class Lynn Aas here with us. This gentleman served in World War II, and served with distinction,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, at the 2018 State of the State Address on the Minot State Campus.

In his later years, Aas was invited to the State of the Union Address by Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and he’d even get to serve as Grand Marshal of the North Dakota State Parade.

In 2019, the Minnesota Twins honored Lynn by having him raise the American flag before a game at Target Field.

“We all say thank you Private 1st Class Aas, for serving our country,” said the Twins PA Announcer.

Lynn Aas, an American hero, gone but not forgotten.

Lynn is survived by his four sons David, Paul, Daniel, and Joe. When news broke of Lynn’s passing, state and local leaders paid tribute.

Sen. Hoeven, a longtime friend of Aas and his family, released the following statement:

“Lynn was a truly remarkable individual, a member of the Greatest Generation who fought with valor in defense of our nation in WWII and went on to shape the Minot community through decades of service and leadership. Mikey and I were privileged to know him. We will honor his memory and keep his family and loved ones in our prayers.”

Gov. Burgum released the following statement:

“North Dakota has lost a true hero. U.S. Army Private 1st Class Lynn Aas served with distinction during World War II, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and France’s highest military honor, the Knight of the Legion of Honor medal. In addition to his legendary military service, Aas served the citizens of North Dakota in the state Legislature for four sessions and served the Minot community through various organizations that benefited from his generosity and commitment to public service. As one of the greatest from the Greatest Generation, it was an honor to recognize Aas during the 2018 State of the State Address at Minot State University, which he long supported. He will be missed, and his incredible legacy of service will never be forgotten. Kathryn and I extend our heartfelt prayers to his family and friends.”

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma released the following statement:

“On behalf of the City of Minot, I want to extend my condolences to Lynn’s family. Lynn is a true American hero, and we thank him for his exceptional service to his country during World War II. As a member of our nation’s Greatest Generation, Lynn put his life on the line to protect our country and our way of life. Lynn left an indelible mark on our community through his years of dedicated service to making Minot the great city that it is today. He was a friend and mentor to many, and we will carry his memory as an example of what true community service means. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lynn’s family.”

Aas’ service will be Thursday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church in Minot.

His visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Thomas Family Funeral Home.

You can find more information here.

