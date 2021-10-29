Advertisement

Police arrest Mandan man after witnesses say he threatened to shoot up a residence

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man after witnesses said he was threatening to shoot up a residence.

Law enforcement was called to a Mandan home at four Wednesday morning, where they say 27-year-old Carlton Hill had been banging on a door.

Witnesses told officers Hill was intoxicated, acting erratically, and waiving a gun around inside the residence before he fired the weapon. Court documents report that Hill made threats against someone who owed him money. A witness told police she got Hill to leave, but he tried to get back inside the home.

Hill told officers he had been cleaning the weapon when it discharged. He also told officers the firearm had discharged in his pocket. Ward County confirmed that the firearm was stolen.

At least five people were in the residence when the weapon was fired. Court documents report that children also lived upstairs in the other half of the duplex.

Hill is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing among other charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

