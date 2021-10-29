Advertisement

New Town man accused of attacking law enforcement with broken garden hoe, screwdriver

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERCY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Mercer County deputies say a New Town man “wildly” attacked them while they apprehended him on federal warrants.

Tuesday, law enforcement surrounded a residence in Hazen to take 26-year-old Nelson White Tail Jr. into custody. He was wanted on a federal warrant. Deputies say a Mandi Hjelmen, 36, was inside the residence and said White Tail was not there, but a deputy saw White Tail run from the home to a detached garage.

Court documents report that White Tail attacked law enforcement using a garden hoe that was broken in half and a screwdriver. Court documents say White Tail tried “over and over” to stab a Beulah police officer in the neck with the screwdriver.

White Tail was apprehended and is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, preventing arrest, and drug possession. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Additionally, he has an open federal aggravated sexual abuse case.

Mandi Hjelmen is charged with hindering law enforcement/harboring, child neglect, and drug possession.

