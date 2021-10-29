Advertisement

Montana Sen. Steve Daines speaks of empowering parents with state school superintendent

(Senator Steve Daines Office)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTANA (KFYR) - Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., welcomed state superintendent Elsie Arntzen to Washington D.C. on Wednesday. They discussed a number of issues including the challenges he says parents are facing due to federal government overreach.

This comes as Attorney General Merrick Garland was questioned on the Senate Judiciary Committee for releasing a memo directing federal law enforcement agencies to coordinate with local law enforcement in an attempt to curb growing cases of violence at school board meetings. The senator accuses the administration of weaponizing the federal government to intimidate parents.

“That’s chilling. We should be empowering parents to defend their children and hold whole school boards and public school officials accountable. Not silence them,” said Daines.

Daines said that parents should be allowed to discuss their children’s education without resorting to violence.

“It can get some heated discussions, but we will never ever condone violence and that’s the role of local law enforcement. We don’t need the FBI to investigate parents,” said Daines.

Senate republicans have requested that Garland rescind the directive. Garland said the Justice Department has an obligation to protect the American people against violence.

