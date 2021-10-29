Minot Library Director defends decision to cancel children’s programming amid COVID-19 concerns

MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this week Your News Leader told you the Minot Public Library made the difficult decision to cancel its children’s programming through the rest of the year, amid health concerns over COVID-19.

The library’s director is defending that decision.

Janet Anderson said all children’s and teen’s programming has been canceled until next year, and most adult programming will move to virtual.

Anderson said it was a very difficult decision, but in the end, they feel they made the right one.

She said a handful of staff members recently found out there were “close contacts” and the library wants to look out for what’s best for guests and staff.

She said the library garnered a little bit of criticism from the public for the decision, but aside from that, the community has largely been supportive.

“If we had to have a bunch of staff go out for quarantine, it would really hamper the other services that we continue to offer. So we had to weigh the decision between our staff safety as well as our patron safety, and being able to continue providing services,” said Anderson. The Halloween puppet show scheduled for Saturday morning will still go on as planned, as well a concert scheduled for Nov. 7.

Guests at the library are not required to were masks, but they are strongly encouraged to do so.

Staff at the library will soon be required to wear them.

Anderson said they’ll revisit the situation as they get closer to the new year.

