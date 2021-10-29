Lynn Aas, Minot World War II hero, dies at 100

MINOT, N.D. – Lynn Aas, a World War II veteran credited for a series of heroics during World War II, passed away Thursday at his home in Minot at age 100.

Aas received numerous honors for his service during the war, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Aas survived a rough landing in a glider and a shrapnel attack during the war.

Upon returning from the war, Aas received his law degree from the University of North Dakota, and served in the state legislature for four sessions.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, a longtime friend of Aas and his family, released the following statement on his passing:

“Lynn was a truly remarkable individual, a member of the Greatest Generation who fought with valor in defense of our nation in WWII and went on to shape the Minot community through decades of service and leadership. Mikey and I were privileged to know him. We will honor his memory and keep his family and loved ones in our prayers.”

Aas’ service will be Thursday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church in Minot.

His visitation will be Wednesday Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Thomas Family Funeral Home.

You can find more information here.

