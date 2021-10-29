Advertisement

Kite enthusiasts rallying support for annual Minot event

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A group of kite flyers in the Minot area is working to rally support for an annual event in the Minot area.

Some of them were out Thursday, taking advantage of the wind by flying their kites just off of the Highway 83 bypass, in the empty lot where Minot’s future fire station will be located.

Members of the group have been involved with organizing some of the big kite festivals in the state, like the ones at Fort Stevenson and Jamestown.

They’ve also organized kite events in Minot, but want to make it a regular occasion.

“The people that fly with us, it’s like a big kite family. So people come from all over other states, from Canada, to come fly with us,” said Paul Luetzen, kite enthusiast. Luetzen said the group is looking at areas on North Hill near the bypass, or by the Flying J truck stop on the south end of the bypass.

They’re looking for sponsors, so if you’re interested in getting involved or supporting the cause, you can reach out to Paul Luetzen at (701) 818-4073 or Rena Rustad at (701) 898-4500. You can also find out more on the Prairie Wind Kites website.

