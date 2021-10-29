Kiddos take over downtown Minot for Halloween treat trail

MINOT, N.D. – Kiddos and their families took over the streets of downtown Minot Thursday morning for the annual treat trail.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association put on the event with business owners on or near Main Street.

Youngsters were encouraged to show off their costumes, from Spiderman, to Baby Yoda, and even race car drivers.

The downtown merchants handed out treats and greeted the families for some wholesome Halloween fun.

“I think it’s great, especially with the time we’re in, this is a great opportunity, a great place to trick-or-treat,” said Rob Walker-Gaskill, who took his kids trick-or-treating.

Roughly 20 businesses took part in this year’s event.

