Advertisement

Kiddos take over downtown Minot for Halloween treat trail

The Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association put on the event with business owners...
The Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association put on the event with business owners on or near Main Street.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Kiddos and their families took over the streets of downtown Minot Thursday morning for the annual treat trail.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association put on the event with business owners on or near Main Street.

Youngsters were encouraged to show off their costumes, from Spiderman, to Baby Yoda, and even race car drivers.

The downtown merchants handed out treats and greeted the families for some wholesome Halloween fun.

“I think it’s great, especially with the time we’re in, this is a great opportunity, a great place to trick-or-treat,” said Rob Walker-Gaskill, who took his kids trick-or-treating.

Roughly 20 businesses took part in this year’s event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jeff Hoverson
North Dakota lawmaker barred from flight following incident with Minot TSA agent
Cattle
Amid tumultuous meat market, North Dakota producers take matters into their own hands
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot

Latest News

Dr. Chris Meeker
Who can get a booster shot?
Dickinson state student creates petition on program, administration concerns
Crosby man charged with rape after several victims came forward
In the wake of the news of the passing of WWII hero Lynn Aas, local and state leaders paid...
Remembering the life and legacy of Minot’s Lynn Aas
She said a handful of staff members recently found out there were "close contacts" and the...
Minot Library Director defends decision to cancel children’s programming amid COVID-19 concerns