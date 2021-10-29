Advertisement

It will take time to rebound, but ranchers are hopeful

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – After a summer of high heat and very little moisture, farmers are looking to recent rains and the winter for the future.

September and October have gotten substantially more moisture this year than last year.

So far this month, the Minot area has received more than 2.4 inches versus just 0.37 inches last year, helping the ranchers set up for next year, even though it may take a while to fully bounce back.

“The pastures are still hurt, where it’s going to take a couple of years to recover them from being over-grazed, but we definitely have some hope in the future now,” said Kyle Shively, Rugby rancher.

Shively said they now will have to focus on having enough feed to make it through winter.

