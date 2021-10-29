ER physician says she sees signs of domestic violence every shift

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Domestic violence isn’t a pleasant topic of conversation. But, it’s an extremely necessary one.

On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Emergency Medicine Attending Physician Amber Peterson says just about every time she has a shift in the ER, she sees a domestic violence victim.

“It’s actually an incredibly common occurrence. I think a lot of people are probably pretty surprised at how incredibly common it really is,” said Peterson.

Peterson says the abuse often goes unreported.

But luckily, she’s trained to catch the signs.

“If someone comes in and says, ‘oh I fell down the steps.’ Or, you see someone with bruising that has different stages of bruising. It’s doesn’t seem like it all came from the same incident. Maybe it came from a few different incidences,” Peterson said.

She says people are more likely to be abused during the holidays and during quarantines.

But, Peterson says it’s not always obvious.

“You want to think about what they have going on in their lives and what could make them more likely to be exposed to domestic violence,” said Peterson.

Peterson says the goal is to intervene and help before it escalates to an emergency room visit.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can visit https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/about-us/nd-violence-prevention-program for more on the CHI ND Violence Prevention Program.

