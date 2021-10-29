Advertisement

Energy officials, northwestern leaders discuss supporting a natural gas pipeline to eastern North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - In a few years, experts predict that North Dakota will run out of natural gas storage capacity if more infrastructure isn’t created.

The state Legislature has heard proposals of how to increase that storage including creation of a pipeline that would bring natural gas to the eastern part of the state. On Friday, officials pitched the idea to leaders in northwestern North Dakota and how it would benefit them.

While oil production and rig counts have fluctuated during the pandemic, there has been one constant: the gas/oil ratio.

It continues to increase, and in a few years, it will be the reason why North Dakota will have more natural gas than it can transport through its current pipeline system.

Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, told leaders in northwestern North Dakota that means oil production could take a hit.

“Five years ago, (producers) would have looked at this challenge and said ‘well we’ll increase flaring.’ That is not on the table anymore and in this equation, crude oil production would suffer,” said Kringstad.

As part of a solution, Kringstad said building a natural gas pipeline that goes east would buy them more time while providing up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas to the red river valley. He added that some financial support will be needed by the legislature to help keep transport costs competitive with other systems.

Senators from the region said market data will be needed to make sure the pipeline is built to fit the demand.

“Maybe I’m trying to micromanage this too much, but it sounds to me like everybody is saying ‘we have this need out here. We don’t know what it is, but just sign a check for $350 million, we think that will work,’” said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

The appropriations committee is expected to recommend a $150 million contribution to the Legislature during the upcoming special session. Kringstad said the state would see a return on an initial investment since a pipeline would allow for additional oil production and oil tax revenue.

Kringstad said as many as five pipelines of that capacity would be needed for the state to grow or even maintain its oil production going forward.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jeff Hoverson
North Dakota lawmaker barred from flight following incident with Minot TSA agent
Cattle
Amid tumultuous meat market, North Dakota producers take matters into their own hands
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
‘I heart Mac & Cheese coming to Bismarck
‘The Tracks’ coming to Minot

Latest News

South Prairie School among hundreds across the nation facing lunch room shortages
Skeletons on the move: Bismarck neighbors share Halloween spirit by posing skeleton decorations
New Town man accused of attacking law enforcement with broken garden hoe, screwdriver
COVID-19 vaccine
Stenehjem joins lawsuit to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors